Addabbo's offices to act as drop off locations for food pantry, winter coat drive – QNS.com

In order to help families in need this holiday season, state senator Joseph Addabbo’s Howard Beach and Middle Village offices are serving as drop-off locations for a food pantry and winter coat drive in conjunction with P.S. 229 in Woodside.

From now until Monday, Dec. 14, Addabbo’s offices will be collecting gently used winter coats, gloves, scarfs, boots and non-perishable food items. On Dec. 14, all of the items donated will be brought to P.S. 229 in Woodside to be distributed to local families in need.

“During the holiday season it is important to remember those in our communities that are struggling, especially this year as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many people to lose their jobs and more,” Addabbo said. “I am proud to be a community partner in this endeavor and welcome everyone to safely bring their donations to my Howard Beach and Middle Village offices to help out those in need this year.”

Addabbo’s Howard Beach office is located at 159-53 102nd St., and his Middle Village office is located at 66-85 73rd Pl. The hours of operation for both offices are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call Addabbo’s office at 718-738-1111 for more information.