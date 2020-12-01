Hispanic specialized 'CVS Pharmacy y más' stores open in Ridgewood and Jackson Heights – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

CVS Pharmacy has opened a dozen specialized CVS Pharmacy y más stores in New York and New Jersey, including two in Queens, the first stores of this kind in the tri-state area.

CVS Pharmacy y más stores are designed to provide an enhanced, convenient and personalized shopping experience specific to local Hispanic communities. Shoppers will find tailored deals from products and brands they know and love, with a higher level of customer service and lower prices.

CVS Pharmacy y más opened locations at 89-11 Northern Blvd. in Jackson Heights and 329-339 Wyckoff Ave. in Ridgewood in November.

Other New York stores also opened in the Bronx at 732 Allerton Ave. and 1688 Westchester Ave., as well as in Central Islip at 2 East Suffolk Ave.

The store format incorporates bilingual staff and signage, and features more than 1,500 products from trusted Hispanic brands, such as Iberia Foods, Yaucono, Fabuloso, Tio Nacho, Pilon and Café La Llave.

“Our CVS Pharmacy y más stores have been hugely beneficial to providing a more inclusive environment and value-based personalized selection for our Hispanic customers,” said Mayra Boitel, Vice President, Chief Merchant of Alternative Formats at CVS Health. “Customers can access familiar brands they already know and love, speak with a bilingual staff who can clearly answer any questions about their medication regimen, and easily navigate throughout the store to find what they need quickly. We understand our Hispanic customers are looking for more personalized shopping experiences and we’re eager to deliver in these markets and make them feel at home while they pick up their essentials.”

CVS Pharmacy has opened more than 200 CVS Pharmacy y más locations in more than 90 cities across California, Florida, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas and Puerto Rico since 2015.