New York City under winter storm watch as 8 to 14 inches of snow heads our way – QNS.com

A thick layer of snow is expected to fall on New York City this week.

The National Weather Service announced that there will be a winter storm watch for the New York City area starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, and lasting until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17. During this time, heavy snow is expected to fall on the Big Apple, with total accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible.

Roads may be dangerous and commuters are asked to use mass transit if possible. New Yorkers should use caution when walking, biking or driving.

Notify NYC is encouraging New Yorkers to charge their cellphones and gather supplies while there is still power, and to set their refrigerator and freezers to a colder setting. Should there be a power outage, New Yorkers are reminded to turn off all appliances and to keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed.

Do not go near downed power lines, and do not use generators indoors. Those who have disability/access needs, or use Life Sustaining Equipment (LSE)and need immediate assistance, dial 911.

