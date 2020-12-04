Quantcast
PHOTOS: Sutphin Boulevard BID gives back on Thanksgiving – QNS.com
Acts of Kindness

PHOTOS: Sutphin Boulevard BID gives back on Thanksgiving

AvatarBy
0
comments
Posted on
Photo via the Sutphin Boulevard BID

A Jamaica Business Improvement District (BID) came together over Thanksgiving to honor one of its longtime, late members and to give back to the community.

The Sutphin Boulevard BID distributed 415 meals on Wednesday, Nov. 25, to community members in need. BID Board Member Robin Eshaghpour contributed 37 turkeys to the cause, in honor of his father Mehdi Eshaghpour, a longtime business owner on the commercial street who recently passed away.

The meals contained servings of fried turkey, rice, sweet potatoes and vegetables.

See photos of the food distribution below.

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York