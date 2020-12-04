PHOTOS: Sutphin Boulevard BID gives back on Thanksgiving – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Jamaica Business Improvement District (BID) came together over Thanksgiving to honor one of its longtime, late members and to give back to the community.

The Sutphin Boulevard BID distributed 415 meals on Wednesday, Nov. 25, to community members in need. BID Board Member Robin Eshaghpour contributed 37 turkeys to the cause, in honor of his father Mehdi Eshaghpour, a longtime business owner on the commercial street who recently passed away.

The meals contained servings of fried turkey, rice, sweet potatoes and vegetables.

