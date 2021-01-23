These Queens restaurants are taking part in Restaurant Week To Go – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A new opportunity to support local restaurants starts next week as hundreds of restaurants across the five boroughs participate in a new iteration of NYC Restaurant Week.

A record 570 restaurants, including 45 from Queens, will be part of Restaurant Week To Go in an effort to promote eating locally at a time when indoor dining is closed. From Jan. 25 to Jan. 31, participating restaurants will provide diners with an entrée and at least one side dish for lunch or dinner, all for $20.21. Some of the restaurants also may offer these deals the following week from Feb. 1 to 7.

“Restaurants and restaurant workers need our support now more than ever, so it was important to us that all eateries across the five boroughs had the opportunity to participate in this program aimed at increasing local support. We are thrilled that more than 570 restaurants have signed on, and we are grateful to each of them for coming together to showcase NYC’s world-class cuisine during this reimagined NYC Restaurant Week. And to New Yorkers we say make plans to do your part – order often and be generous with gratuities,” said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company, the city’s official marketing organization.

The following is a list of Queens restaurants taking part in Restaurant Week to Go:

Applebee’s Grill + Bar (Astoria)

Bareburger (Astoria)

Bareburger Ditmars (Astoria)

Meet the Meat (Astoria)

Rivercrest (Astoria)

Sac’s Place (Astoria)

Applebee’s Grill + Bar (Bayside)

La Fusta Restaurant (Elmhurst)

Legend Chicken (Flushing)

Bareburger (Forest Hills)

El Coyote (Forest Hills)

Guantanamera Restaurant (Forest Hills)

London Lennie’s (Rego Park)

Manor Oktoberfest of Forest Hills (Forest Hills)

Portofino Restaurant (Forest Hills)

Queens Bully (Forest Hills)

Tuscan Hills (Forest Hills)

Willie O’s Eatery (Forest Hills)

Applebee’s Grill + Bar (Fresh Meadows)

Uncle Peter’s (Jackson Heights)

Don Nico (Jamaica)

Adda (Long Island City)

Bareburger (Long Island City)

Bella Via Restaurant (Long Island City)

Fieldtrip (Long Island City)

Indie LIC (Long Island City)

Kissaki (Long Island City)

Levante (Long Island City)

Little Chef Little Cafe (Long Island City)

M. Wells (Long Island City)

Penny Bridge (Long Island City)

Tada Noodles (Long Island City)

Antun’s (Queens Village)

Beaucoup at Bar Freda (Ridgewood)

Craft Culture (Ridgewood)

Cream (Ridgewood)

Ltauha (Ridgewood)

Arriba Arriba (Sunnyside)

Firefly New York (Sunnyside)

Margie’s (The Rockaways)

Mistura Peruana (Woodhaven)

Neir’s Tavern (Woodhaven)

Tropical Restaurant (Woodhaven)

Casa Del Chef Bistro (Woodside)

F. Ottomanelli Burgers & Belgian Fries (Woodside)

According to NYC & Company, the record-setting 570 participants is 200 more than any NYC Restaurant Week since 1992. The organization added that Restaurant Week To Go aims to allow customers to safely enjoy restaurants while allowing the establishments to “make takeout and delivery a revenue stream to help get through the winter months.”

When customers access nycgo.com/restaurantweek, they will be able to search restaurant collections like “Black-Owned,” “NYC Classics,” “Date Night,” “Fry-Yay!,” “Winter Warm-Up,” “The Slice Is Right,” “Editors’ Picks” and “Stella Artois To Go.”

Additionally, a variety of online ordering platforms like Seamless and Grubhub, BentoBox, Bbot and Tock have agreed to offer discount commissions or waive subscription fees during the promotional period.

To learn more, visit nycgo.com/restaurantweek.