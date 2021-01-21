Elmhurst man arrested for touching himself while on E train in Long Island City: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD cuffed an Elmhurst man after he allegedly masturbated on a train in Long Island City earlier this month.

Fnu Kamruzzaman, 30, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 13, and charged with public lewdness after he was allegedly caught publicly masturbating while riding an E train near the Court Square subway station, according to the NYPD.

Kamruzzaman was spotted by a 56-year-old woman, who took a photo of the incident on her phone, around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, cops said.

The investigation is ongoing.