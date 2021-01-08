Five Queens neighborhoods among top 50 most expensive in NYC: Report – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Five Queens neighborhoods landed on a list of the 50 most expensive New York City neighborhoods in 2020, according to a new report released this week.

Ditmars Steinway (36th), Malba (42nd), Hunters Point (43rd), Ridgewood (44th) and Neponsit (50th) all made PropertyClub’s 50 most expensive neighborhoods list, with three ending the year with a median sales price over $1 million.

Ditmars Steinway, the northern most section of Astoria, had a median sales price of $1,150,000, according to the report. Both Malba and Hunters Point had a median sales price just over $1 million and Ridgewood and Neponsit had a median sales price just under $1 million.

Unsurprisingly, more than half of the neighborhoods landing on the list, including the top 15, were in Manhattan.

Noho, the most expensive neighborhood in New York City, had a median sales price nearly three times as expensive than the priciest Queens neighborhood.

Second on the list was the recently developed neighborhood, Hudson Yards, which had a median sales price of $3,201,875, according to PropertyClub.

For the full list, click here.