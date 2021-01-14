LGBT Network relocates to Kaufman Astoria Studios – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The LGBT Network has announced its relocation from its original Long Island City space to Kaufman Astoria Studios.

LGBT Network, a 28-year-old nonprofit serving the LGBT and ally community, moved to the studio’s main building at 34-12 36th St. in December 2020.

David Kilmnick, president and CEO of the LGBT Network, said the organization is excited about the move to the historic studio.

“We are so excited to open up our new Queens LGBT Center in the heart of the arts district in the borough of Queens. The new Queens LGBT Center will continue to be a place where the entire community will have a home to be their true authentic selves and find the support, encouragement and resources they need to reach their full potential,” Kilmnick said. “After years of working with Kaufman Astoria Studios, we can think of no better partner and place to be to broaden our services to the borough’s LGBT community.”

Tracy Capune, vice president of Kaufman Astoria Studios, said the LGBT Network will be a “great addition to the Kaufman Arts District community.”

“The organization serves as a needed resource to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community, and has for over two decades,” Capune said. “We are thrilled to keep the LGBT Network here in the neighborhood and are glad we can play a small part in helping David Kilmnick and his team continue their work from right here in the Astoria community, and from our historic studios.”

At the LGBT Network’s Kaufman Astoria Studios location, the community will be provided access to vital health and human services, including arts and cultural programs.

The LGBT Network operates three LGBT Community Centers throughout Long Island and Queens. They have been at the forefront of providing life-changing services and programs — including health, education, leadership and advocacy programs — for hundreds of thousands of families.

This spring, they will be opening a 75-unit LGBT and LGBT-friendly affordable housing complex and community center in Bay Shore.