Teenager dies in car crash near Glen Oaks home: NYPD – QNS.com

A teenager is dead after he allegedly crashed his car into a tree while driving just a few blocks away from his home in Glen Oaks on Thursday.

Dylan Moreno, 16, was driving a car near the vicinity of 80th Street and 265th Avenue on Jan. 7 around 2:50 p.m., when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree, according to the NYPD.

Police arrived to the scene of the crash to find Moreno ejected from the car, lying in the road unconscious and unresponsive, cops said.

EMS personnel took Moreno to the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No one else was injured in the crash.

The investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.