Community Board 5 to host public hearing on city's 2022 fiscal year budget – QNS.com

Community Board 5 will host its virtual monthly meeting, where they will discuss the city’s preliminary budget for fiscal year 2022 followed by a public forum, on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Community Board 5, which encompasses Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village and Glendale neighborhoods, will discuss the recently released Preliminary Budget for Fiscal Year 2022 as it relates to the immediate community.

The meeting will be held via Zoom for Community Board 5 members, and will be livestreamed on YouTube for members of the public or on the board’s website at www.nyc.gov/qnscb5 starting at 7:30 p.m.

The agenda will also include a public forum, a review of liquor license applications, a review of building demolition notices, a vote regarding street festival applications proposed for the calendar year of 2021 as well as reports from the chair and committees.

Members of the public who would like to submit testimony for the public forum are asked to submit them via email at qn05@cb.nyc.gov before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10. Testimony will be read into the record by the district manager or chairperson.

For additional information, community members may call the board’s office at 718-366-1834 or email at QN05@cb.nyc.gov.