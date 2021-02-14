Five-alarm fire destroys dollar store in Richmond Hill: FDNY – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A five-alarm inferno burned a Richmond Hill dollar store to a crisp on Sunday.

No injuries were immediately reported during the blaze that broke out at about 7:27 a.m. on Feb. 14 inside the Dollar Jackpot store, located within a one-story structure at 107-12 Jamaica Ave. in Richmond Hill.

The flames quickly spread throughout the structure and grew into a five-alarm fire within about an hour. Nearly 200 firefighters from 44 units were called to the scene.

Using three hose lines from tower ladders, among other techniques, the blaze was brought under control at about 9:54 a.m. Sunday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It was the second major fire along Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill since December, when dozens of people were displaced by a six-alarm inferno that broke out two blocks away, at 109-25 Jamaica Ave.

This story first appeared on amny.com.