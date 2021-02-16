Police arrest Ozone Park car wash attendant who fatally hit customer – QNS.com

Quantcast
Police arrest Ozone Park car wash attendant who fatally hit customer
Police arrest Ozone Park car wash attendant who fatally hit customer

Police took Edwin Vargas into custody after he allegedly ran over a woman waiting for her car at Crossbay Car Wash in Ozone Park on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Police arrested an Ozone Park car wash attendant Monday after he allegedly drunkenly drove into a woman, killing her as she waited for her car to be washed. 

Edwin Vargas, a 43-year-old man from Richmond Hill, was taken into custody at Crossbay Car Wash, located at 135-18 Cross Bay Blvd., after running over a 54-year-old woman waiting for her car around 2 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 15, according to the NYPD. 

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Police believe that Vargas, who worked at the car wash, was drunk when he drove a 2011 Jeep Liberty out of the car wash and into the lot, hitting the woman and another car, cops said. 

The 54-year-old woman, who sustained severe body trauma in the crash, was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

Vargas was charged with vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault, a DWI and a DWAI, according to the NYPD. 

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The identity of the woman is being withheld until her family is properly notified. 

The investigation is ongoing.

