Police arrest Ozone Park car wash attendant who fatally hit customer – QNS.com

Police arrested an Ozone Park car wash attendant Monday after he allegedly drunkenly drove into a woman, killing her as she waited for her car to be washed.

Edwin Vargas, a 43-year-old man from Richmond Hill, was taken into custody at Crossbay Car Wash, located at 135-18 Cross Bay Blvd., after running over a 54-year-old woman waiting for her car around 2 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 15, according to the NYPD.

Police believe that Vargas, who worked at the car wash, was drunk when he drove a 2011 Jeep Liberty out of the car wash and into the lot, hitting the woman and another car, cops said.

The 54-year-old woman, who sustained severe body trauma in the crash, was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Vargas was charged with vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault, a DWI and a DWAI, according to the NYPD.

The identity of the woman is being withheld until her family is properly notified.

The investigation is ongoing.