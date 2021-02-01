Queens councilman distributes winter coats in East Elmhurst before blizzard blasts borough – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

More than 400 new winter coats were distributed to Queens families impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic just a day before the worst snowstorm in years arrived in the borough.

Councilman Francisco Moya and Pastor Patrick Young of the First Baptist Church teamed up with volunteers in East Elmhurst to hand out the new coats on Sunday, Jan. 31, with another 100 scheduled to be distributed later in the week.

“Every week, First Baptist Church is where the community comes to when they need resources,” Moya said. “This distribution of 400 new coats, ahead of the snow storm and as New York City faces extreme weather is another example of how we are giving back to families in need,” Moya said. “I’m grateful to Pastor Young and his team, and all our volunteers for their indelible support of our neighborhoods, which have been at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Moya currently funds five weekly food pantries including one at First Baptist Church.

“Year-round, First Baptist Church is a point of resources for our community, from book bags and sneakers to flu shots and COVID-19 testing, and weekly food distributions, families know we are here for them,” Pastor Young said. “The coat drive was a result of an outpouring of sacrifice from our congregation, partners and our community to make sure we could provide 400 new coats to families at a time that is much needed. I want to thank my team, Councilman Moya, all the volunteers, and our partners for making this coat drive possible.”

In addition to providing weekly food resources in the community, Moya partners with NYC Health + Hospitals to secure free flu shots and free COVID-19 testing for families in East Elmhurst and across District 21 which includes Jackson Heights, LeFrak City and his native Corona.