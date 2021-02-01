Quantcast
Three winning Take 5 tickets sold in Queens over the weekend – QNS.com
Three winning Take 5 tickets sold in Queens over the weekend

REUTERS/Mike Sugar

BY SOFIA VALDES 

Queens was on a hot streak playing the lottery this weekend.

Multiple winning Take 5 tickets were sold in Queens on Saturday, Jan. 30, and Sunday, Jan. 31, with one cashing in at nearly $30,000, according to the New York Lottery. 

One of the Take 5 tickets, worth $29,519, was sold at FQ Multi-Service, located at 1702 Palmetto St., in Ridgewood on Sunday, Jan. 31. 

The winner of the prize will split the day’s earnings with the person who purchased a ticket, also worth $29,519, at a Sunoco Gas Station in Watertown, NY. 

Queens won big on Saturday as well, when two more Take 5 tickets, worth over $15,000 each, were sold in the borough on Jan. 30.

One of the tickets,, worth $16,636.50, was sold at Sunrise Wine & Liquor, located at 110-41 Sutphin Blvd., in Jamaica. The second was sold at 57 Avenue Liquor and Wine Inc., located at 95-15 57th Ave., in Elmhurst, and also worth $16,636.50.

Two other winning tickets were sold on Saturday – both on Long Island. 

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39 and are drawn every night at 10:30 p.m. Winning players have up to one year from the drawing date to cash in their prize.

