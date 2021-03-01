Cops seek suspect behind burglary of three Whitestone businesses – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for a man who burgled three Whitestone businesses in January and February.

The capers began on Sunday, Jan. 17, around 10:30 p.m., when the unidentified man broke into Ralph’s Italian Ices, located at 12-48 Clintonville St., according to the NYPD.

Once inside, the man took cash from the register and an iPod, valued together at $850, cops said. He then left the shop in an unknown direction.

A few hours later, at 2:30 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 18, the man broke through the front door of Gel Town, a nail salon located at 145-12 14th Ave., according to the police. The man stole $200 from the cash register then fled.

About a month later, on Saturday, Feb. 13, around 1 a.m., the man broke into Solena Tanning, located at 150-47 14th Ave., according to the NYPD. After taking $100 in cash from the register, the man then fled in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported from any of the burglaries. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.