First Central Savings Bank sponsors Go Green Gardening program – QNS.com

First Central Savings Bank announced a $2,500 funding grant to sponsoring the Go Green Gardening Program created by The Center for the Women of NY (CWNY).

The new program immerses women and victims of domestic violence in the local food system in Queens. A focus of the program will be on single, minority women in low- to moderate-income geographic areas who are more vulnerable to food scarcity, lack of resource distribution and other risks magnified by climate change.

The Go Green Gardening Program will be an interactive initiative utilizing hands-on experiences in farming and gardening, health and nutrition, entrepreneurship and leadership to teach life and work skills. The goal is to positively affect crops and distribution of goods while promoting healthy living.

“Our sponsorship will serve a vital role by increasing food security, outreach and education in hard-hit communities during climate change. Moreover, it gives the opportunity for women to hear and practice important lessons in plant and soil science, urban biodiversity and sustainable gardening during climate challenges,” said Anna Marie Vallone, vice president and business development officer at First Central.

CWNY is a voluntary, nonprofit organization dedicated to educating women on economic independence. Their mission aims to empower women by offering services that provide the skills, information and support they need to address economic, emotional and legal challenges.

The sponsorship from First Central Savings Bank is the first step to making the program a reality for women in Queens. The expansion will bring new opportunities for CWNY to educate women on the environment and climate change while giving back to the community.