Forest Hills deli sells winning lotto ticket worth over $31,000 – QNS.com

A winning lottery ticket, worth more than $31,000, was sold at a Forest Hills deli earlier this week.

Purchased at the 71st Ave Mart, located at 92-16 71st Ave., the lucky Take-5 ticket worth $31,817 was selected during the Tuesday, March 23, drawing, the New York Lottery announced on Wednesday.

Though the cash prize is sizable, the winning ticket holder will have to split the day’s potential winnings with the person who purchased an identical ticket at a pharmacy in Brooklyn. The second person’s ticket was also worth $31,817.

Take-5 numbers are selected from a field of one to 39 and drawings take place at 10:30 p.m. every night.

Earlier this month, a Queens Village deli sold a Take-5 ticket worth over $62,000.

Sold at 99C Plus & Deli Grocery, located at 215-12 91st Ave., the ticket was selected during the Tuesday, March 9, drawing.

Winning ticket holders have up to a year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.