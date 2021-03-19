Quantcast
Queens man in custody after his neighbor was brutally beaten to death with pipe in Jamaica – QNS.com
Queens man in custody after his neighbor was brutally beaten to death with pipe in Jamaica

Photo via Google Maps

A Queens man is in custody after he beat his senior neighbor to death with a pipe early Friday morning in Jamaica, police say.

According to the NYPD, at 1:28 a.m. on March 19 officers responded to a 911 call regarding an assault in progress inside of 89-32 138th St. Upon their arrival, police found a 71-year-old man in apartment 3C, unconscious and unresponsive, with severe trauma to his body.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim’s upstairs neighbor, a 37-year-old man, had heard noises in the victim’s apartment prior to the incident. The man then allegedly forced his way into the apartment and beat the victim to death with a metal pipe.

EMS rushed to the location and declared the victim dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The 37-year-old neighbor was brought into custody from the scene with charges pending. The investigation remains ongoing.

This story originally appeared on amny.com

About the Author

Latest News

