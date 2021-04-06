High-ranking NYPD official takes his own life near Kissena Park: Reports – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The commander of a central Queens police precinct apparently took his own life on Monday afternoon near a public park inside a department-issued vehicle, according to published reports.

Deputy Inspector Denis Mullaney, 44, headed up the 107th Precinct, which covers parts of Flushing, Fresh Meadows, Pomonok, Hillcrest and Jamaica.

On Monday, Mullaney was reportedly found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a vehicle at the corner of Underhill Avenue and 164th Street, near Kissena Park, in Flushing at about 5:10 p.m. The location is within the confines of the neighboring 109th Precinct.

Several publications reported that Mullaney had called relatives as well as the 107th Precinct’s executive officer earlier on Monday, making statements that he had intended to kill himself.

EMS units rushed Mullaney to a local hospital, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Mullaney was appointed to head the 107th Precinct back in September after serving a stint at the NYPD Transit Bureau.

A candlelight vigil will be held in Mullaney’s honor, a on Wednesday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m., in front of the 107th Precinct, located at 71-01 Parsons Blvd.

“Devastated to learn of the tragic loss of Deputy Inspector Denis Mullaney who was just welcomed as Commanding Officer of the [107th Precinct] not long ago,” Assemblywoman Nily Rozic wrote on Twitter.

Councilman James Gennaro, whose district covers parts of Briarwood, Electchester, Fresh Meadows, Hillcrest, Jamaica, Jamaica Hills, Jamaica Estates, Kew Gardens Hills, Parkway Village and Pomonok, took to Facebook to ask for “prayers for this officer and his family.”

“May this officer Rest in Peace, and may his family be comforted,” Gennaro added.

Rory Lancman, the former City Councilman in the district where Mullaney worked, shared his condolences.

“So sorry about this, I only had a very short time working with him, really just an introductory meeting/briefing, but it was clear to me that he loved the job and helping people,” Lancman said. “I certainly felt the community was in good hands with his leadership. Rest in peace.”

Mullaney’s death is believed to be the first active-duty suicide of an NYPD member this year. The department saw 10 suicides within its ranks in 2019, and was racked by the COVID-19 pandemic — with more than four dozen civilian and uniformed members losing their lives to the virus.

This story was updated at 10:54 a.m., on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.