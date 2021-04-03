Man attacks motorist in Ridgewood with tire iron: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a tire iron-wielding man who attacked a 36-year-old motorist in Ridgewood on Thursday.

On Thursday, April 1, around 11:25 p.m., a 36-year-old man was in his car, which wasn’t moving, near the corner of Amory Court and Grandview Avenue, according to law enforcement sources.

An unidentified man in a vehicle behind the 36-year-old, got out of his car and hit the 36-year-old’s rear wheel with a tire iron, according to the NYPD.

The 36-year-old got out of his car and was quickly attacked by the unidentified man, who hit the him with the tire iron, cutting his elbow, cops said.

The attacker then got back in his car and fled the scene northbound on Grandview Avenue, according to the police.

The 36-year-old was taken to Wyckoff Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.