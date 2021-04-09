Ozone Park Library becomes new COVID-19 vaccination site – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Southeast Queens residents have another resource in the COVID-19 battle after the city opened a vaccination site at the Ozone Park branch of the Queens Public Library Friday.

Vaccines will be distributed at the location at 92-24 Rockaway Blvd from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Mondays to start, but will soon expand to six days a week.

“Making appointments for the COVID vaccine can be quite difficult, as we are expanding into additional local sites within our communities, and more and more people are eligible to receive their vaccination,” state Senator Joseph Addabbo said. “Queens Public Library is always looking to service the community, and I commend them for transforming one of their locations into a vaccination site. I hope those who do not have an appointment for a vaccine yet look into making their appointment at this local site.”

To learn how to schedule a vaccination appointment, please visit the city’s website or call 877-VAX-4NYC (877-829-4692). While the Ozone Park Library is being used as a vaccination site, books and other materials as well as printing requests that were on hold at Ozone Park can now be picked up at the South Ozone Park branch.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is making “tremendous progress” in distributing COVID vaccination.

“We’re well on our way to the goal, five million fully vaccinated Adults in New York City by June. And we’re going to keep doing more and more to reach every New Yorker, to address disparity, to give people trust in the system, and that really, to me, is about grassroots sites,” de Blasio said. “These pop-up sites have been incredibly helpful. So, we’re announcing a group of additional pop-up sites all over the city. And these are sites that community members know, that they believe in, they feel a connection to, and it’s having a huge impact – sites in public housing, at community centers, at senior centers, sites in houses of worship, sites in community organizations that are known and trusted. It’s making a huge difference. So, this is the shape of things to come, as we’re finally getting the supply we need, more and more of these grassroots sites, reaching deeper and deeper into communities, and the numbers are just going to keep going up and up and up.”