QNS Weekender: 13 things to do in Queens – QNS.com

There are tons of opportunities to get outdoors from April 9 to 11. Some activities include a couple cleanup events in Forest Park and Cunningham Park, a nature exploration in Springfield Park and an Earth Day celebration hosted by the Alley Pond Environmental Center.

For those who prefer virtual activities, there are plenty of those too, including virtual art exhibits hosted by Back to the Lab and Flux Factory, a virtual history lesson about Queens’ airports and a spoon carving demo, during which the Astoria Woodworkers Collective will teach you how to carve your very own spoon.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Obviously before doing anything, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for a vaccine if eligible!

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.

Eligible individuals can also get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, APRIL 9

Movin’ n’ Groovin’ Mature Adult Dance Class (Queens Theatre): This Friday, the Queens Theatre will transport you to the past with this dance class for mature adults. The hour-long online dance class will bring back the memories of legendary dancers like Gene Kelly and Cyd Charisse and is appropriate for dancers of any level. The class will start with a group warm up activity before launching into the main dance lesson. Reserve a spot here. Virtual. queenstheatre.org. Free. 2 p.m., April 9.

Zoom Artist Hang (Flushing Town Hall): Calling all artists! Flushing Town Hall hosts a weekly virtual meeting get together for artists and creatives across all disciplines. Since the pandemic began in 2020, FTH has held Zoom Artist Hangs for creators to share projects their working on and have discussions based on a weekly prompt. Those wishing to be added to the private Zoom link and weekly e-blast should contact FTH Executive and Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek at ekodadek@flushingtownhall.org. Virtual on Zoom. flushingtownhall.org. Free. 5 p.m., April 9.

“Take Only What You Need” and “We Love You” (Back to the Lab): Back to the Lab and AlterWork Studio is presenting the premiere of two exhibits, “Take Only What You Need” by Lissy Gonzalez and “We Love You” by Judyta Grudzien. The pair are the first two darkroom residents at AlterWork and their exhibits will now be opened to the public. Virtual or at AlterWork Studio at 30-09 35th Ave. backtothelab.org. Free. 6 p.m., April 9.

TAKE ROOT Dance Series – Zullo/RawMovement (Green Space): The TAKE ROOT dance series is now in its 12th season and this week is presenting “The Architecture of Proximity” a performance that features movement, architecture, sound, light and video. Through the performance, viewers will be able to experience the relationship between physical spaces and the psychological, emotional and physical effects that space can have on the body. The original score is composed by David Engelhard, set decor is by Megan Marvin, lighting design is by Kryssy Wright and a new media video installation is created by Kat Sullivan. Virtual. danceentropy.networkforgood.com. Donation-based. Link sent at time of performance. April 9

SATURDAY, APRIL 10

It’s My Park (Forest Park): Those looking for an outdoor volunteer opportunity can join the Kew Kids Forest School in beautifying Forest Park. Participants should dress in comfortable clothes and shoes. Register here or email kewkidsforest@gmail.com. Metropolitan Avenue and Forest Park Drive in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 9:30 a.m., April 10.

Urban Park Ranger Volunteer Litter Clean-Up (Cunningham Park) The Urban Park Rangers are hosting a cleanup of Cunningham Park and are calling on volunteers who will help to protect the planet and contribute to a cleaner and healthier community. Those interested in participating are advised to stay home if sick, remain six feet of social distancing, wear a mask and wash hands frequently. Union Turnpike Parking Lot in Cunningham Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 11 a.m., April 10.

Nature Exploration (Springfield Park): Looking to spend more time in the great outdoors? This nature exploration event may be the perfect opportunity. The Urban Park Rangers will lead participants to the hidden gems in Springfield Park. The Rangers will help hikers to explore nature, discover the wonders of the park and unplug from the world. Springfield Boulevard and 146th Avenue Entrance in Springfield Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 11 a.m., April 10.

Spring Radiance – Painting on Glass Workshop (APEC): Those feeling creative can take this Spring Radiance class, where participants will paint glass plates under the tutelage of artist, illustrator and muralist Robert Tuska. The finished plate can be used as a display or every day in the kitchen. All paint and supplies are included to create one 11-inch dish. This event is limited to 12 adult participants and tends to sell out pretty quickly! Registration is required. 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $45 per adult. 11 a.m., April 10.

Earth Day Celebration (APEC): Alley Pond Environmental Center is hosting this celebration of our planet. Children ages 4 to 6, accompanied by one adult will participate in several fun Earth Day activities including making a craft out of recycled materials, meeting live animals and enjoying a relaxing outdoor nature walk. APEC is limiting this event to six parent/child pairs and everyone must wear masks for the duration of the program. Registration is required. 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $22 per participant. 11:15 a.m., April 10.

Air Fair & the Queens History of the Jet Age (Queens Historical Society): Airport junkies will enjoy learning about the history of air travel in Queens. The borough used to be home to four airports but is now down to two: LaGuardia and JFK. Learn how the designs of the airports changed over time and learn what travel was like for everyday people. Anyone who has stories of traveling through JFK and LaGuardia terminals in the 1960s and 1970s can share them with museum researchers at JeranH@Queenshistoricalsociety.org. Virtual. Register here. queenshistoricalsociety.org. Free. 2:30 p.m., April 10.

THREADS (Flux Factory): The THREADS exhibit is premiering this weekend and has been curated by an international collective of artists from Bogotá, NYC, Manila and Chicago: Bliss on Bliss Arts Projects, Maleza Proyectos, Nodo 51 Area Cultural, Poets of Queens and Yara Arts Group. Curated by Virlana Tkacz, founding director of the Yara Arts Group, THREADS helps artists and audiences to establish a dialogue between images and poetry to find greater connections and understandings in these difficult times. The poetry is curated by Olena Jennings, curator and founder of Poets of Queens. Virtual. Register here. fluxfactory. Free. View works from 1 to 5 p.m., poetry program from 5 to 7 p.m., videos screened at 7 p.m., April 10.

Capturing Queens (Queens Historical Society): The Queens Historical Society is continuing its Capturing Queens exhibit featuring and analyzing the work of Percy Loomis Sperr who was considered the “official photographer of the City of New York.” Sperr was born in Ohio in 1890, but came to call Staten Island his home. The New York Public Library commissioned him to photograph the five boroughs, which was instrumental in showing how the city’s architectural landscape transformed throughout the twentieth century. Those who wish to view the exhibit in person can do so by reserving tickets online. Capacity is limited. Masks are required and visitors will need to fill out a COVID-19 questionnaire before attending. Reserve tickets here. Virtual. queenshistoricalsociety.org. Free. Appointment only, April 3 through Feb. 12, 2022

SUNDAY, APRIL 11

Carve a Spoon (Astoria Woodworkers Collective): Amateur woodworkers can learn to carve their own spoon in this lesson taught by Astoria Woodworkers Collective. Designer and former woodshop manager Lesley Loo will guide participants through the lesson of hand-whittling wood spoons out of wood stock with hand made tools. The class is BYOT (bring your own tools) and the Astoria Woodworkers have listed all the supplies needed for this simple project. Those who don’t wish to participate are welcome to just watch the demo. Register here. Virtual. astoriawoodworkers.org. Free. 1 p.m., April 11.

