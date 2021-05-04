Cops seek attacker who punched Asian man at Long Island City subway station

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are looking for a man who allegedly punched an Asian man at Queens Plaza last month in an alleged hate crime.

On Sunday, April 18, around 1:30 p.m., a 22-year-old Asian man was inside the Queens Plaza subways station between Jackson Avenue and Queens Boulevard when he was approached by an unidentified man, cops said.

In a seemingly random attack, the man punched the 22-year-old in the back and chest, according to the NYPD. The unidentified man then fled in an unknown direction.

Police said it’s currently unclear what led to the incident, but authorities are investigating the attack as a hate crime.

Police recovered surveillance footage of the suspect from inside the subway station around the time of the attack.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.