Man fatally shot while driving in Queens Village: NYPD

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in Queens Village while driving from a party with friends, according to authorities.

Police found the 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound on his torso inside a car at the corner of Francis Lewis Boulevard and 111th Avenue at about 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 15.

The 26-year-old man and the three passengers who were his friends were leaving a party at 119-14 Hollis Ave. in St. Albans, according to the New York Daily News, before he was shot by an unknown individual.

The man, whose identity has not yet been revealed by police, was in the driver’s seat of an Acura sedan.

EMS responded to the location and transported the 26-year-old to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The three passengers remained at the scene when police arrived, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.