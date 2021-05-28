Springfield Gardens man sought for allegedly raping three teenagers: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 105th Precinct are searching for an alleged rapist from Springfield Gardens.

Dwayne Gordon, 41, is suspected of raping three 13-year-old girls at his home between October 2020 and this month, according to the NYPD. He hasn’t been seen since May 21, police said.

Gordon reportedly attacked the teenagers during sleepovers at his Springfield Gardens home. One of his daughter’s friends told investigators that the suspect had slipped her white pills that made her feel incapacitated.

The NYPD released photos of Gordon who is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds. He has dark skin, brown eyes, short black hair and speaks with a Jamaican accent, according to the NYPD.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.