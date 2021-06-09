City completes $20.5 million sewer project in southeast Queens neighborhoods

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Southeast Queens leaders are hailing the completion of a $20.5 million sewers and water main project that upgraded infrastructure in Hollis and Queens Village.

The city announced the construction that started in March 2019 has been finished five months ahead of schedule.

“As a homeowner in southeast Queens, I understand the anguish of local residents who experience constant flooding of their basements,” Councilman I. Daneek Miller said. “Back in 2016, I worked with now-Queens Borough President Donovan Richards to secure $1.9 billion if funding for flood remediation infrastructure, which includes an unprecedented online portal that provides oversight of the initiative. Thanks in part to our advocacy and the cooperation of local residents, I am pleased that this project has been completed under budget and ahead of schedule.

“We look forward to the continued work to end the tremendous suffering many homeowners have had to endure over the last several decades,” Miller said.

Work occurred on 20 individual blocks to replace more than one mile of water mains, some of which were installed before World War II.

“These improvements are a significant investment in the future of Hollis and Queens Village, and their early completion greatly benefits the hard-working families of these vibrant neighborhoods,” Richards said. “This work underscores the city’s strong commitment to alleviate chronic flooding and addressing the other chronic infrastructure problems in southeast Queens.”

The project is part of a $1.9 billion investment by the de Blasio administration to build a comprehensive drainage system, improve street conditions and alleviate flooding in numerous southeast Queens neighborhoods. The program — the largest of its kind, according to the city — consists of 44 projects overall, including 16 that are substantially completed and five that are in active construction.

“The enhancements completed on sewer and street infrastructure in Queens Village and Hollis are already making a positive difference in the lives of my constituents who live and work in the area,” state Senator Leroy Comrie said. “I commend DDC, DOT and DEP for working collaboratively to get this significant project completed under budget and ahead of schedule.”

To better capture stormwater that has plagued southeast Queens for generations, the project installed 18 new catch basins, and 40 older ones were replaced and two new underground chambers were installed to increase the holding capacity of sewer discharge and stormwater runoff in Hollis and Queens Village.

“Many neighborhoods in our city are in desperate need of improved infrastructure especially in southeast Queens,” Congressman Gregory Meeks said. “Thanks to the hard work from our city agencies, residents and business owners in Hollis and Queens Village will experience relief from the upgraded infrastructure in the neighborhoods.”