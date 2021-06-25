Cops search for Dodge Durango driver suspected for shooting two men in Jamaica

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is searching for the driver of a Dodge Durango in connection to the shooting of two men in Jamaica last week.

Police say that during the evening of Monday, June 14, an unidentified man driving the “possibly gray” vehicle, pulled over at the corner of 160th Street and 107th Avenue and fired several shots.

The shots struck a 22-year-old man multiple times in his torso and a 59-year-old man once in the left hand.

The driver fled in an unknown direction as the shooting victims were transported to Jamaica Hospital by private means, according to the NYPD.

Both victims were listed in stable condition and there were no other injuries at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.