Quantcast
Jamaica

Cops search for Dodge Durango driver suspected for shooting two men in Jamaica

Bill ParryBy
0
comments
Posted on
Police are looking for the driver of this Dodge Durango in the shooting of two men in Jamaica. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

The NYPD is searching for the driver of a Dodge Durango in connection to the shooting of two men in Jamaica last week.

Police say that during the evening of Monday, June 14, an unidentified man driving the “possibly gray” vehicle, pulled over at the corner of 160th Street and 107th Avenue and fired several shots.

The shots struck a 22-year-old man multiple times in his torso and a 59-year-old man once in the left hand.

The driver fled in an unknown direction as the shooting victims were transported to Jamaica Hospital by private means, according to the NYPD.

(Photo courtesy of NYPD)

Both victims were listed in stable condition and there were no other injuries at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York