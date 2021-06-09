Cops search for man who discharged multiple gunshots in Astoria

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who opened fire with a handgun in Astoria in the early hours of May 30.

The unidentified man allegedly discharged a firearm multiple times while standing in front of the Solleto Bar, located at 23-64 Steinway St., around 3:30 a.m., according to authorities.

There were no injuries in the shooting, according to the NYPD. The gunman was described as a light-skinned, bearded man of medium build who was last seen wearing a black leather jacket.

Police released video surveillance of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.