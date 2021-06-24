Firefighters battle two different blazes in Jamaica

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A fire broke out in a residential home in Jamaica Wednesday afternoon, leaving one person and one firefighter with minor injuries.

The fire broke out on the first and second floor of 146-27 South Road, at the corner co-named Tuskegee Airmen Way, just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23.

The blaze went to a second-alarm after flames spread next door to 146-29 South Road, bringing 25 units and 106 firefighters.

“There was a lot of smoke in the street when the firefighters arrives.,” Bridget Simmons said. “It was tough to see the building.”





The fire was placed under control around 5:30 p.m. according to the FDNY.

One firefighter and one civilian were transported to Jamaica Hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities.

A separate fire broke out soon afterward just west of the Van Wyck Expressway in South Jamaica. A four-story multiple dwelling at 120-08 97th Avenue was called in just before 7:30 p.m.

Twelve units responded with about 60 members of the FDNY. The blaze was then knocked down around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Three civilians were transported to area hospitals and another three were treated at the scene, according to the FDNY.