Four northeast Queens students named winners in annual Mother’s Day essay contest

A Queens lawmaker announced the winners of an annual Mother’s Day essay contest honoring the special women in their lives.

Four students from District schools were named the contest winners from among a pool of 200 applicants. The winners include second-grade student Zoe Olivia Chi of P.S. 31 in Bayside; third-grade student Sohana Singh from P.S 115 in Glen Oaks; Luana Restrepo, a fourth-grader from P.S. 221 in Little Neck; and Evan Lianos, who is in the fifth grade at William Spyropoulos Greek-American Day School in Flushing.

In addition to a New York State Assembly Certificate of Merit, which is awarded to all participants, winners also received a gift card for their accomplishment.

“Thank you to the over 200 students from schools throughout northeast Queens who participated in my office’s Mother’s Day Essay and Poetry Contest,” Braunstein said. “Zoe, Sohana, Luana and Evan each submitted creative, thoughtful and well-written entries and their families and schools should be very proud.”

Thousands of northeast Queens students in grades 2 through 5 have participated in the contest since its inception in 2011. All written submissions adhere to a Mother’s Day theme, including favorite shared experiences and essays or poems showcasing why their mom is special.