Fresh Meadows

Cops search for suspect who allegedly stole $200 from Union Turnpike shop

Police search for unidentified person in connection with a burglary on Union Turnpike. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

Police are searching for an individual in connection with a burglary of a shop in Fresh Meadows last month.

According to police, an unidentified person broke into a building by shattering the glass front door of 185-28 Union Tpke. at about 3 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16.

When inside, the individual allegedly took about $200 before fleeing the location westbound on Union Turnpike, according to law enforcement.

Police released surveillance video of the incident.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

