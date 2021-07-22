Duo snatches two cellphones from customer in Ridgewood ice cream shop

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood are searching for a man and a woman in connection with a grand larceny investigation at the Cold Stone Creamery at the southeast corner of St. John Cemetery last week.

The couple entered the shop at 80-28 Cooper Ave. in Ridgewood around 9 p.m. on July 14 and removed two cellphones belonging to a 37-year-old man that were on the counter near the cash register, police said.

The couple can be seen on surveillance video, with the man checking out one of the phones while he waits for his change as the woman eats some ice cream.

The couple fled the shop in an unknown direction and there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident, according to the NYPD.

The man is described to be between the ages of 20 and 30, approximately around 6 feet tall and weighing between 225 and 245 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, dark shorts and white sneakers, police said.

The woman is described to be between the ages of 20 and 30. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, dark pants and eyeglasses, according to authorities.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.