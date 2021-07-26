Laurelton man gets 19 years behind bars in Queens Village stabbing death of family member

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Laurelton man was sentenced to nearly two decades behind bars for the stabbing death of his half-brother in Queens Village last year, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Wkorasky Voltaire, 30, of 138th Avenue, was sentenced before Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the first degree earlier this month.

According to court records, Voltaire met his brother McKenzie Placide shortly before 5 a.m. on May 14, 2020 at an uninhabited Queens Village house on 208th Street where they once lived with their mother, who previously passed away. Voltaire was in possession of two kitchen knives when he arrived at the house and began to argue with his brother.

As the disagreement escalated, Voltaire pulled out one of the knives and stabbed the 22-year-old victim. When the knife blade broke, Placide tried to escape and was able to run out of the house.

According to court records, Voltaire chased after his brother, armed with the second knife, and caught up to the victim and repeatedly stabbed him. He left his brother bleeding and dying in the street with a total of 137 stab wounds.

Court records show that when police arrived at the scene, officers found the victim near death and rushed him to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset. Placide was able to speak and told the police that it was his brother who had attacked him. He died soon afterwards at the hospital.

Justice Holder sentenced Voltaire to 19 years in prison, followed by five years’ post release supervision.

“The sentence of the court provides a measure of justice and punishes this defendant for ending his 22-year-old brother’s life in a brutal act of rage,” Katz said.