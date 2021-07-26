Local resident donates more than $5K to Commonpoint Queens’ food pantry in Forest Hills

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Queens-based nonprofit recently received a generous donation, which went toward several improvements for the organization’s food pantry.

On Thursday, July 22, Commonpoint Queens thanked community member David Abraham, who, with the help of his friends, raised $5,605 after learning about the nonprofit’s food pantry on 67th Road and 108th Street in Forest Hills.

Abraham met with food pantry director Jay Rojas and was moved to action by their work in helping people experiencing food insecurity. The donation went toward upgrading the pantry’s storage garage with air conditioning, insulation and new double doors.

“A friend in need is a friend indeed. These are words I live my life by. I was so moved by what I saw, I knew I had to do something. I’m grateful for the work being done here to help people in need and proud to be a part of it,” Abraham said.

Last year, over 1,400 individuals and organizations made donations to Commonpoint Queens, which benefited not only the food pantries but also other efforts like a week’s worth of meals for seniors, telehealth services, career counseling and technology for students in need.

According to Commonpoint, its food pantries in Forest Hills and Little Neck are “barrier-free, dignified spaces” for the individuals who utilize them. Clients are able to order their groceries using a digital system and make pickup appointments at their convenience.

The nonprofit manages two food pantries in Forest Hills and Little Neck. The hours are as follows:

Forest Hills Food Pantry, 108-13 67th Rd.

Monday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Little Neck Food Pantry, 58-25 Little Neck Pkwy.

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

To learn more about Commonpoint Queens’ food pantry or other critical services, visit commonpointqueens.org/emergency. Those interested in making a donation can visit commonpointqueens.org/donate or contact Judy Vladimir at jvladimir@commonpointqueens.org.