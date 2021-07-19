Queens TV actor indicted on murder charges: DA

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A small-screen actor from Jamaica was indicted by a grand jury for murder in a shooting death in his neighborhood in February, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Isiah Stokes, 41, of 62nd Road in Jamaica, was arraigned July 16 before Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder on a three-count indictment charging him with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession in the second degree in the shooting death of a Queens Village man as he sat in a parked vehicle.

Stokes, who was born and raised in Rochdale Village in South Jamaica, played small roles in TV series such as “Boardwalk Empire,” “Power,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Louie” and “Rescue Me,” according to his IMDb bio.

According to the charges, around 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 7, video surveillance footage showed Stokes exiting a vehicle parked near the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 200th Street and approaching the driver’s side window of a Jeep Grand Cherokee which was parked in front of 200-08 Linden Blvd.

Stokes allegedly fired 11 shots into the vehicle hitting Tyrone Jones, 37, of Queens Village, who died of his injuries, according to prosecutors.

“The defendant is accused of unloading nearly 11 shots during this brazen afternoon shooting,” Katz said. “Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm.”

Justice Holder set Holder’s return date for July 19. If convicted he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.