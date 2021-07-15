Second man charged with murder after Queensbridge fatal shooting in May

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A second man has been indicted on murder charges in the shooting death of a 33-year-old man near the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City in May, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Khalik Berry was arraigned Tuesday before Queens Supreme Court Justice John Zoll on a three-count indictment charging him with murder in the second degree, and who counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Co-defendant Darrius Saunders, 28, was arraigned July 7 in connection to the shooting death of Kayron Wilson.

According to the charges, just after midnight on May 10, Berry was observed on video surveillance along with Saunders approaching Wilson, as he sat in the front passenger seat of a vehicle parked on 12th Street and 40th Avenue. The co-defendants allegedly began shooting at the victim who was struck three times in the chest.

EMS transported Wilson to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell where he succumbed to the injuries, according to the charges.

Saunders was arrested on June 1 in the confines of the 114th Precinct while Berry was busted in Virginia and returned to Queens Tuesday to face charges.

“As alleged, this defendant and another individual participated in a cold-blooded killing, gunning down the victim as he sat in a vehicle,” Katz said. “This was another tragic example of the gun violence that has become the scourge of too many of our communities and must be brought to an end.”

Justice Zoll set the return date for September 22. If convicted, Berry faces up to 25 years to life in prison.