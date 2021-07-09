Senior pedestrian dies after being struck by car and an MTA bus in Maspeth

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A senior pedestrian died after being struck by a motorist and an MTA bus in Maspeth early Friday morning, July 9, according to authorities.

Police say that at 12:44 a.m. on July 9, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a pedestrian struck at 70th Street and Eliot Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers from the 104th Precinct found 67-year-old Caroline Connors, of 69th Lane, lying in the roadway with severe trauma.

An investigation found that Connors was standing in the road in front of 69-82 Eliot Ave. when she was struck by an sedan that was traveling eastbound on Eliot Avenue. Connors was knocked into the roadway and subsequently hit by an MTA bus that was also headed eastbound on Eliot Avenue, according to authorities. Both the sedan and the bus kept driving without stopping, police said.

EMS rushed to the location and declared Connors dead at the scene. At this time, it is not clear why or how far into the road Connors was, according to a police spokesperson.