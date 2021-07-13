Quantcast
Astoria

These Queens eateries are participating in NYC Restaurant Week

Jenna Bagcal
Photo courtesy of Adda Indian Canteen

With the return of NYC Restaurant Week later this month, foodies can get their grub on at 31 participating businesses around Queens.

On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the return of the annual gastronomic event where diners can score special deals for meals at NYC restaurants from July 19 through Aug. 22. According to the city’s tourism organization NYC & Company, restaurants will charge $21 or $39 for lunch or dinner, which includes an entrée and one side. Select restaurants will also offer Signature Dining Experiences with three or more courses for $125.

Participating restaurants have indoor and outdoor dining available as well as options to order carry out and delivery. Nearly 530 restaurants across the the five boroughs are participating in this citywide smorgasbord that got its start in 1992.

Reservations began early on July 12 and restaurants can still sign up to participate in NYC Restaurant Week until July 16.

Astoria

Bayside

Flushing

  • 698 Cafe, 39-07 Prince St., #1H (Chinese)

Forest Hills

Jackson Heights

Jamaica

Long Island City

  • Adda, 31-31 Thomson Ave. (Indian)
  • Fieldtrip, The JACX, 28-17 Jackson Ave. (New American)
  • Tada Noodles, 2323 Borden Ave. (Korean)

Multiple Locations

  • Bareburger
    • 33-21 31st Ave. (Astoria) 
    • 23-01 31st St. (Astoria) 
    • 42-38 Bell Blvd. (Bayside) 
    • 7149 Austin St. (Forest Hills) 
    • 48-19 Vernon Blvd. (Long Island City) 

Rego Park

Ridgewood

The Rockaways

Sunnyside

Woodhaven

Woodside

Latest News

