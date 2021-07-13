These Queens eateries are participating in NYC Restaurant Week

With the return of NYC Restaurant Week later this month, foodies can get their grub on at 31 participating businesses around Queens.
On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the return of the annual gastronomic event where diners can score special deals for meals at NYC restaurants from July 19 through Aug. 22. According to the city’s tourism organization NYC & Company, restaurants will charge $21 or $39 for lunch or dinner, which includes an entrée and one side. Select restaurants will also offer Signature Dining Experiences with three or more courses for $125.
Participating restaurants have indoor and outdoor dining available as well as options to order carry out and delivery. Nearly 530 restaurants across the the five boroughs are participating in this citywide smorgasbord that got its start in 1992.
Reservations began early on July 12 and restaurants can still sign up to participate in NYC Restaurant Week until July 16.
Astoria
- Chano’s Cantina, 35-55 31st St. (Mexican)
- Chela & Garnacha, 33-09 36th Ave. (Mexican)
- Hoja Santa Restaurant, 40-17 30th Ave. (Mexican)
- Meet the Meat, 23-92 21st St. (Steakhouse)
- Rivercrest, 33-15 Ditmars Blvd. (New American)
- Sac’s Place, 35-11 35th Ave. (Italian/Pizza)
- Tantra Restaurant & Lounge, 35-50 31st St. (Latin/Asian fusion)
- Telly’s Taverna, 28-13 23rd Ave. (Greek)
Bayside
- Donovan’s, 214-16 41st Ave. (American)
Flushing
- 698 Cafe, 39-07 Prince St., #1H (Chinese)
Forest Hills
- Guantanamera Restaurant, 110-80 Queens Blvd. (Cuban)
- The Local Mrkt, 66-75 Selfridge St. (New American)
- MoCA Asian Bistro, 107-18 70th Rd. (Asian Fusion)
- Queens Bully, 113-30 Queens Blvd. (Barbecue)
- Tuscan Hills, 110-60 Queens Blvd. (Italian)
Jackson Heights
- El Rico Tinto, 73-18 Northern Blvd. (Mexican)
- Samudra, 75-18 37th Ave. (Indian)
- Uncle Peter’s, 83-15 Northern Blvd. (Italian)
Jamaica
- The Nourish Spot, 107-05 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. (Smoothies, Juices)
- Rincon Salvadoreño, 92-15 149th St. (Salvadoran)
Long Island City
- Adda, 31-31 Thomson Ave. (Indian)
- Fieldtrip, The JACX, 28-17 Jackson Ave. (New American)
- Tada Noodles, 2323 Borden Ave. (Korean)
Multiple Locations
- Bareburger
- 33-21 31st Ave. (Astoria)
- 23-01 31st St. (Astoria)
- 42-38 Bell Blvd. (Bayside)
- 7149 Austin St. (Forest Hills)
- 48-19 Vernon Blvd. (Long Island City)
Rego Park
- London Lennie’s, 63-88 Woodhaven Blvd. (Seafood)
Ridgewood
- Craft Culture, 59-04 Myrtle Ave. (New American)
- Cream, 59-09 71st. Ave. (New American)
The Rockaways
- Bar Marseille, 190 Beach 69th St. (French)
Sunnyside
- Arriba Arriba, 40-15 Queens Blvd. (Mexican)
Woodhaven
- Neir’s Tavern, 87-48 78th St.
Woodside
- Casa Del Chef Bistro, 39-06 64th St. (New American)