Police search for alleged sidewalk shooter in Corona

Police from the 110th Precinct are searching for this man suspected of firing his weapon in Corona early Saturday morning. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

Hours before a mass shooting erupted in north Corona that wounded 10 people Saturday, July 31, another shooting occurred south of Roosevelt Avenue — although no one was injured — according to the NYPD.

Video surveillance captured images of a man casually walking in front of 96-14 40th Road just after 5 a.m. discharging his handgun several times on the sidewalk before returning to the corner where a second man was waiting.

The gunman was wearing camouflage shorts and an olive-colored T-shirt, dark sneakers and a dark baseball cap.

The second man was wearing a white hoodie.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are kept confidential.

