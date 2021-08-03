The Korean Association of Queens receives $100,000 worth of masks and wellness products

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Korean American Association of Queens received $100,000 worth of masks, hand sanitizer, medicinal herbs and other products from the Korea Ginseng Corp. (KGC) last month.

KGC has been donating its health and wellness products and masks to areas hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. KGC’s U.S. CEO Heung-sil Lee said the company also donated products and supplies to hospitals, schools and the Los Angeles Police Department.

“I’m very pleased to help our fellow Koreans in New York,” Lee said. “The pandemic has made us realize how important it is to maintain our immune systems, and we hope this donation will be a source of good health and good cheer.”

John An, the Korean Association of Queens president, said he is extremely grateful for the donation.

“We will be sure to distribute them immediately to underprivileged groups and organizations that could really use the support,” An said.

KGC works to support healthy immune responses, energy levels and other wellness concerns.

“The product we are handling enhances immunity. It’s quite popular in Asian communities and as part of our social responsibility, we decide to donate our products occasionally,” Lee said.