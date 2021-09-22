Award-winning hip-hop artist to headline benefit concert in Forest Hills

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Grammy-winning hip-hop artist Nas is set to headline the Concert to Feed NYC on Thursday, Sept. 23, at the historic Forest Hills Stadium.

During a time of historic food insecurity across the city, the New York City icon is returning to his roots and launching an exclusive concert with proceeds benefiting City Harvest, New York City’s first and largest food rescue organization. The costs of the venue have been generously donated.

Nas — who was born in Brooklyn and raised in Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City — is a longtime supporter of City Harvest. The Concert to Feed NYC will be Nas’ first live show in his hometown in nearly three years.

Nas recently dropped “King’s Disease II,” the sequel to his Grammy Award-winning album “King’s Disease,” which was released in August 2020.

”I am looking forward to returning to the stage for a performance in my hometown — especially since it supports a cause I care deeply about,” Nas said.

As New York City begins its long recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, countless New Yorkers hard hit by the economic crisis will continue to feel its effect for months or even years to come. The Concert to Feed NYC was created in response to the communities’ needs and will help support City Harvest’s efforts to ensure that no New Yorker will have to worry about where their next meal is coming from.

“The Concert to Feed NYC will help us rescue and deliver more food for the many New Yorkers who are struggling to put meals on their tables because of the pandemic, many for the first time,” Jilly Stephens, CEO of City Harvest, said. “We are so grateful to have a dedicated and passionate friend in Nas who will create such a special evening to support our work. Together, we can feed our city.”

The Concert to Feed NYC will be an exclusive event for 4,000 people, featuring Speakeasy suites, mini-lounges and lounge-style seating. In partnership with the city’s restaurant community, City Harvest will bring high-end culinary experiences for select ticket buyers.

These special ticket packages offer exclusive culinary experiences provided by restaurants such as Butcher Bar, COTE Korean Steakhouse, Dhamaka, Les Trois Chevaux, Melba’s and Sweet Chick.

Citi cardmembers who purchase VIP packages at the $5,000 level or above with their Citi card will receive exclusive early access to the pre-event Backyard Tasting Reception at 6 p.m. Upon check-in, cardholders will also receive a Citi branded early access credential and a Concert To Feed NYC swag item. To access this exclusive benefit, cardholders can email Rachel Haspel, senior manager of special events, at rhaspel@cityharvest.org with code Citi2021.

For more information, visit www.cityharvest.org/2021/06/concert-3. The menu can be found at the bottom of the page.

Event sponsor DKNY will create exclusive merchandise for the concert, with sales benefitting City Harvest.

Samlyn Capital founder Rob Pohly, who will underwrite all venue-related expenses for the event, said, “I’m a huge Nas fan and a big believer in the important work City Harvest does. I’m excited to be a part of this incredible evening of awesome music, all to help feed New Yorkers in need.”

During the pandemic, the need for food surged across the city — soaring to 41 percent among all New Yorkers and a shocking 53 percent among children. Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, City Harvest has rescued more than 190 million pounds of food and delivered it, free of charge, to hundreds of soup kitchens, food pantries and community partners across the five boroughs — an unprecedented effort that was more than double the amount of food the organization rescued and delivered over the same time period pre-pandemic.

“Mimi Eayrs and I are thrilled to produce Nas and The Concert to Feed NYC with our longtime partner City Harvest,” Josh Wood, of Josh Wood Productions, said. “The COVID crisis is far from over, and it’s our duty as New Yorkers to create new ways to fundraise for City Harvest … and what’s more New York than Nas and City Harvest together?”

Those interested can purchase tickets at ForestHillsStadium.com. Accessible seating is available, and doors open at 6:30 p.m.