Body of 81-year-old man discovered aboard Q56 bus in Jamaica: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious rider on a Q56 bus on Saturday and discovered the dead body of an 81-year-old man.

The man was aboard a Q56 MTA bus at the corner of 170th Street and Jamaica Avenue just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, and found to be unconscious and unresponsive with no apparent trauma, police said.

EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing, according to an NYPD spokeswoman Monday, Oct. 18.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending identification and family notification, the spokeswoman said.