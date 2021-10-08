EmblemHealth to host Health and Wellness Expo in Flushing

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc in Queens and throughout New York City, EmblemHealth will be working alongside Medly Pharmacy to host a Health and Wellness Expo open to the public in Flushing on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The expo will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the James A. Bland Playground (40th Road between Prince Street and Main Street in Flushing) and will be providing a variety of medical aid such as COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, as well as medical screenings for breast cancer, diabetes and HIV. According to organizers, the expo is designed to be a family-friendly experience for the whole community, with the inclusion of a job fair, food and entertainment.

The Oct. 9 event follows an Oct. 6 ribbon-cutting ceremony, which marked the opening of Emblem Health’s new facility in Flushing.

EmblemHealth, one of the United State’s largest nonprofit health insurers, has hosted a series of events that will help communities get easy access to healthcare in these difficult times.

In this past year, many individuals’ accessibility to essential health care was drastically delayed by the pandemic. Recent studies at Harvard have demonstrated that one in five Americans reported that they were delayed or unable to receive medical care. This was especially common in minority communities and communities of color. EmblemHealth is determined to put an end to these harmful outcomes in the communities and aims to expand vaccine access and improve public health within the communities in need.

For the whole month of October, EmblemHealth will be hosting a series of Healthier Futures Wellness Expos in the NYC neighborhoods, collaborating with local elected officials and community organizations such as Congresswoman Grace Meng, Councilman Peter Koo, state Senator John Liu, AssemblymanClyde Vanel, the New York State Association of Black, Puerto Rican Hispanic & Asian Legislators Inc., and Medly Pharmacy.

For more information, visit emblemhealth.com.