Jamaica man sentenced for gunning down a victim ‘who was running for his life’: DA

A 21-year-old Jamaica man will spend nearly two decades behind bars after admitting he gunned down a man in 2019, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Keanu Suckoo, of 145th Road, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree last month before Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder, who sentenced the defendant to 19 years in prison, to be followed by five years’ post-release supervision.

According to the charges, soon after sunset on March 5, 2019, Pernell Cudjoe was inside a vehicle with his brother in the vicinity of 145th Avenue and 180th Street when Suckoo approached the car. Following a verbal dispute and a brief altercation, Suckoo pulled out a handgun.

Cudjoe and his brother ran to get away from the gunman.

Katz said Suckoo was observed on video surveillance pulling out the gun and firing twice in the direction of Cudjoe and his brother. Pernell Cudjoe was struck once in the back and later died at Jamaica Hospital Center.

“This defendant shot down a man who was running for his life,” Katz said. “Senseless gun violence is ripping apart our communities and it must stop. My office will continue to pursue those who shoot and kill with no regard for human life.”