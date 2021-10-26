Krispy Kreme opens first Queens location in Astoria

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Krispy Kreme opened its first location in Queens, located at 22-02 31st St. in Astoria, on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The new location on the corner of Ditmars and 31st Street is Krispy Kreme’s 11th location in New York City. The store offers dozens of sweet treats via in-shop ordering, mobile order pickup and delivery.

“With a full menu of delicious doughnuts — including our iconic original glazed doughnuts, as well as hot and cold beverages — we are thrilled to be in Queens, sweetening the lives of those in the borough and all who visit this wonderful community,” said Maria Rivera, chief operating officer, U.S. and Canada at Krispy Kreme.

The shop will be open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to midnight.

Throughout the grand opening week, Krispy Kreme will randomly award 30 customers a Celebration Ticket worth a dozen free original glazed doughnuts every month for a year.

Christine Kobrynich, director of operations in New York City, said their goal is to bring Krispy Kreme to all five boroughs.

“We are excited to open our first shop in Queens and our second shop outside of Manhattan,” Kobrynich said. “We are looking forward to sharing our sweet treats with Queens and the surrounding neighborhoods.”

The store will also be transforming into Krispy Skreme for the Halloween season, including four new doughnuts.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, guests who purchase any dozen doughnuts at full price can get “Scary Sharies,” a special box of a dozen doughnuts to share, for just $1. On Halloween, Oct. 31, every guest to come in wearing their costume with receive a free doughnut of their choice.