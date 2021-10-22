TF Cornerstone announces arrival of a new organic market in Long Island City

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A new organic grocery store will open a Queens location at the base of TF Cornerstone’s Long Island City Waterfront Residence, a high-end apartment building that sits right on the water.

Prestige Marketplace is slated to open its door in January 2022, signing a lease for 2,967 square feet of retail space at 4545 Center Blvd.

“TF Cornerstone’s buildings and large tenant population drew us to Long Island City, specifically 4545 Center Boulevard, and we are confident that Prestige Marketplace will be a great addition to the building and the neighborhood as a whole,” Bejad of Prestige Marketplace said.

The new market will offer organic and natural foods and grocery items, as well as a deli that offers breakfast, lunch and dinner and a 24-hour grill, natural juice bar and a salad bar to residents, workers and visitors in Long Island City.

The location will be Prestige Marketplace’s first in Queens, joining additional locations in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

“This latest partnership is further evidence of TF Cornerstone’s dedication to Long Island City’s growth and vibrancy,” Steve Gonzalez, senior director of Retail Leasing at TF Cornerstone, said. “By bringing in another respected retailer like Prestige Marketplace, we will continue our work in fostering a fully amenitized and diverse community where every resident can thrive.”

The local grocery will be open for Long Island City residents 24 hours a day, and patrons will be able to enjoy the views of the Manhattan skyline by dining along the waterfront.