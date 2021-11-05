Amorelli Realty wins Best of the Boro for fifth consecutive year

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Commanding Officer Ray Jenkins of the NYPD’s 114th Precinct presented Amorelli Realty in Astoria with the Bethpage Best of the Boro 2021 award for its fifth consecutive year Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Anita Halvatzis bought the realty company in 1978 after working there for six years with no prior real estate experience. Halvatzis was newly divorced and struggled to find a way to provide for her family. With her Greek fluency in a very Grecian neighborhood, she landed a job at the brokerage on the spot.

Halvatzis built her family business over the decades and has since passed it down to her children and grandchildren.

Her son, Paul Halvatzis, a broker at the company, beamed with pride over the family-owned business. He said those who work at Amorelli Realty genuinely feel the business is unlike any other.

“We treat our clients like family. Because we’re a family-type business, we’re very approachable,” Paul said. “When you do business with us, you get the respect, courtesy and attention that some people feel are lacking in real estate.”

Paul’s son, Nicholas, a salesperson, said he always wanted to join the family business as a kid and is proud to now follow in his father’s footsteps.

“I always wanted to emulate my dad. I wanted to be a real estate broker even before I knew what that meant,” Nicholas said.

The Halvatzis’ likened their business to a boutique.

“People get one-on-one attention, and everyone is special,” Paul said. “No one gets lost in the corporate shuffle.”

The business has changed over the years and adapted to modernity. With the third Halvatzis generation paving its way in the real-estate world, Nicholas feels he can bring a more modern approach.

“My grandma’s worked in this business, my dad’s works in this business, my uncles work in this business, so I’ve taken a little bit from each of them while still being myself, but I’m taking what works,” Nicholas said.

Nicholas also said with the way the company is growing, he would look forward to the fourth generation of Halvatzis’ working there as well.

Bethpage Best of the Boro is awarded by Schneps Media, QNS’ parent company, with hundreds of businesses nominated and thousands of public votes each year.

Joe Vaccaro grew up as a good friend of Nicholas’ and has worked at the realty company for seven years now. He has won best real estate agent for two years in a row. Vaccaro thanked the Halvatzis’ for paving the way and giving him the opportunity for success.

“I was able to be in a good position from the path they created to be here and having a reputable company behind me that people trust, that ultimately is the driving force behind my success,” Vaccaro said.