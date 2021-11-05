Community Education Council 27 to host virtual town hall with Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Community Education Council 27 will be hosting a virtual town hall with New York City School’s Chancellor Meisha Porter on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

The event is the first of its kind for the school district and is anticipated to generate significant interest and raise critical issues for the district’s 50-plus elementary and middle schools characterized as chronically underserved by a school system.

CEC 27 within Queens South covers Far Rockaway, Howard Beach, South Ozone Park, Ozone Park, Richmond Hill and Woodhaven.

The town hall is expected to attract scores of parents, educators, advocates and stakeholders.

“The CEC hopes that this level of engagement will be one of many stepping-stones in putting the district on a strong resource foundation and fosters academic excellence by highlighting critical issues, policies and identifying practical solutions to ensure that the district’s students and the family’s needs are prioritized,” the Council said.

According to the CEC, Porter’s civic engagement comes on the heels of the passage of the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and the unprecedented allocation of $8.9 billion investment in the education sector.

“School districts across New York State anticipated much needed fund allocation to bridge the educational divide that characterized New York State’s largest school system plagued with years of compounded inequity and historically underserved poor and minority communities,” the Council said.

According to the Council, this is a unique opportunity for the NYC Department of Education (DOE) to reset the education funding formula to accelerate greater parity and its obligation to eliminate the educational divide that restrains too many students, disproportionality low-income families, significant minority groups, and students of color from realizing their full potential, primarily due to resource inequality.

“It is critical that the new resource allocation will usher in a new threshold for our students to have an opportunity to excel academically. The city owes our students, our schools and our communities the chance to have a promising future,” the Council said.

To register for the event, click here.