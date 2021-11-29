Police searching for bald-headed man who allegedly assaulted M train rider in Ridgewood

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood and Transit District 33 are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman in broad daylight aboard an M train earlier this month.

The incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, when a bald-headed white man approached a 64-year-old woman as the M train was approaching the Seneca Avenue subway station in Ridgewood. The suspect attempted to remove the woman’s handbag but she attempted to leave the subway car when it entered the station, but she was pulled back in by the assailant who then punched her in the head, police said.

The M train pulled out of the Seneca Avenue station and the suspect jumped out at the Myrtle Avenue/Wyckoff Avenue station and fled with the woman’s handbag. EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital with contusions on her head, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect, who was seen wearing a dark T-shirt under a gray hoodie and dark jacket. He was also wearing blue jeans and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.