Prize-winning Take 5 tickets sold in Whitestone and Corona

Two prize-winning tickets worth more than $20,000 were sold in two separate locations in Queens recently.

One of the tickets, worth $20,333, was sold at the W Q Deli Grocery Inc. located at 16-19 150th St. in Whitestone. The second ticket, also worth $20,333, was sold at One Stop Grocery, located at 1701 N Strong Ave. in Corona.

The winning ticket for this Nov. 16 drawing had four matching numbers and the Powerball was randomly selected on live TV.

For the next big lottery, players can securely check their tickets for the winning prize on the New York Lottery app.

For the Powerball game, the winning numbers are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.